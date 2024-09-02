Arizona Wildcats Wide Receiver Receives Excellent Grade in Week 1
The Arizona Wildcats were able to start off their season on a very positive note, as they had one of the best offensive performances of Week 1 in all of college football.
In Week 1, the Wildcats were able to defeat the New Mexico Lobos by a score of 61-39. Despite the game being close at halftime, Arizona was able to put together an excellent third quarter to give them some separation in the game, as it ended up being a fairly comfortable win.
As expected, the Wildcats’ offense was electric in the game. Arizona totaled a staggering 627 yards of total offense, with a solid balance of both rushing yards and passing yards. While it was a complete performance by the offense, it was the passing attack that really shined.
Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 422 yards with four touchdown passes and just one interception in the win. While the performance of Fifita was great, it was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan who stole the show.
McMillan put up some video game numbers against New Mexico, as he totaled 10 receptions, 304 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus highlighted the excellent game for McMillan as one of the best in college football.
“McMillan played only 29 receiving snaps in Arizona’s win on Saturday evening, but he set a school record with 304 receiving yards and averaged a staggering 10.5 yards per route run. He finished the game with four receiving touchdowns and an elite 92.4 PFF receiving grade.”
The performance by McMillan will likely go down as one of the best games we will see from a wide receiver in college football all season. The ridiculous numbers that he put up will also catapult him right into the early Heisman conversation, as it can take multiple games for wide receivers to put up those types of numbers.
While the offense was great for the Wildcats, the defense will have to be better for the team moving forward. Allowing 39 points against New Mexico isn’t the most encouraging sign for the team on that side of the ball, as things will need to be cleaned up.
Next up will be another easy game for McMillan and Arizona, as they will be facing Northern Arizona. McMillan and the offense should be poised for another big game, as we can see the Wildcats start to move up in the polls.