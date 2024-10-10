Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball Selected for National TV Showcase
The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will play a nationally broadcast game on Jan. 31 against the Utah Utes as part of the Big 12 Conference action, the league announced on Wednesday.
The league released a list of 19 nationally televised games across several different networks, while the Wildcats released game times and network designations for most of its remaining schedule.
The Arizona-Utah game will be broadcast on FS1.
The vast majority of Arizona's games, both in non-conference and in Big 12 action, will be carried on ESPN+, the streaming service for ESPN. Several games still have television designations to be announced.
Arizona will open Big 12 action on Dec. 21 at BYU and host Utah in its home opener on Dec. 31 at noon mountain time.
It's the Wildcats' first season as a Big 12 member, and they'll play 18 league games leading up to their first trip to the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., from March 5-10.
Coach Adia Barnes enters her eighth season leading the program. She and the Wildcats went 18-16 last year, with an 8-10 record in their final run through the Pac-12 Conference. After falling to USC in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona got into the NCAA Tournament and won a first four game against Auburn before falling to nationally-ranked Syracuse in the first round.
Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times local)
Oct. 25 vs. West Texas A&M (exhibition), 6 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Cal State LA (exhibition), 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. UT Arlington, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 7 vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 10 at UC San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 12 vs. UNLV, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 16 at Chicago State, TBA, TBA
Nov. 20 at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m., TBA
Nov. 23 vs. Grambling State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 26 vs. Vanderbilt@, 2:30 p.m., TBA
Nov. 27 vs. Michigan State or Cal@, 12 or 2:30 p.m., TBA
Dec. 2 vs. Seattle, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 5 vs. Grand Canyon, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 10 vs. CSU Bakersfield, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 16 vs. Weber State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 21 at BYU*, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 31 vs. Utah*, noon, ESPN+
Jan. 4 at UCF*, noon, ESPN+
Jan. 8 vs. Baylor*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 11 vs. Iowa State*, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 16 at Kansas State*, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 19 at Kansas*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 22 vs. Cincinnati*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 25 vs. West Virginia*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 31 at Utah*, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 5 at Colorado*, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 8 vs. Arizona State*, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State*, TBA, ESPN+
Feb. 16 vs. TCU*, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 19 vs. BYU*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 22 at Houston*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 25 vs. Texas Tech*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
March 1 at Arizona State*, TBA, ESPN+
March 5-10: Big 12 Tournament, Kansas City, Mo.
All home games in bold and at McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.; *-Big 12 Conference games; @-Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, Calif.; Big 12 Tournament is at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.