Arizona Wildcats Women’s Volleyball Accomplishes Something Not Done in 15 Years
The only thing that may be hotter than the temperatures in Tuscon is the Arizona Wildcats women’s volleyball team.
They wrapped up their out-of-conference schedule at the Wildcat Classic with a matchup against Southern Utah. It was a strong performance, as Arizona came away with a sweep, winning 25-21, 25-19 and 25-20.
That was the seventh sweep of the season already, as the team moves to 10-0 out of the gate. This is the first time since 2009 that they have been undefeated heading into conference play.
Three members were named to the 2024 Wildcat Classic All-Tournament Team; Jaelyn Hodge, Carlie Cisneros and Avery Scoggins. Joining them are Ali Hinze and Alexis Boling of North Dakota State University and Arianna Rossi and Victoria Zibecchi of Southern Utah.
Cisneros had a dominant performance, leading the Wildcats with 11 kills and 13 digs. It was the third time this season she has recorded a double-double.
Hodge had eight kills in a great bounce-back performance. At the New Mexico State tournament last week, she struggled to find a rhythm.
A negative hitting percentage was recorded against Abilene Christian and Texas Southern before ending on a higher note against the host team.
Ahead of the performance against Southern Utah on Thursday, she ended the game against the North Dakota State Bison with 17 kills on 33 attempts.
“I think just staying in extra and getting reps with Avery and just working on our connection and getting a rhythm for this, because I feel like I’ve just been in this struggle,” Hodge said, via Kim Doss of Arizona Desert Swarm. “Just getting extra reps with Avery and Ana has been a very big help for me.”
A subtle adjustment was made in the game plan to help Hodge get going, according to head coach Rita Stubbs.
“We’ve changed where she’s starting her position in terms of attacking, and I think that has helped and made her become more offensive,” the coach said.
While a lot of focus was on the offensive performance of the team, Arizona was thriving defensively as well. They finished the match against the Thunderbirds with nine blocks; a team-high five were recorded by Alayna Wilson.
The Wildcats will begin Big 12 play this week against the Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs, both on the road. They will be in Waco on Wednesday, September 25th and Fort Worth on Friday, September 27th.