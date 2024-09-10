Best Instate Women's Basketball Recruit Puts Arizona in Her Top Schools List
Head coach of the Arizona Women's Basketball program, Adia Barnes, has done a great job since taking over in 2016.
During her tenure, the Wildcats have started to compete on the national stage, making the NCAA Tournament the past four years and finishing as runner-ups in the 2021 National Championship game where they lost by one point.
Since then, though, the furthest the Wildcats have made it in the postseason is the second round.
Entering the Big 12 Conference for their inaugural year this season, Arizona knows they will have a much tougher challenge to remain as part of the national conversation with perennial power Baylor, and 20-plus-win Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Kansas all on their schedule.
Seven teams from last year's tournament will now be competing in this conference, something that could pose the Wildcats some problems if they aren't able to play well as part of this new landscape.
That's why it's imperative Barnes and her staff start landing some of the top prospects in the country so they can increase their talent level.
The good news for Arizona is that they are off to a good start in the 2025 class.
While they still haven't landed their first recruit of the cycle, the Wildcats are in the mix for multiple top players around the nation, making the top schools lists of their targets who are getting closer to announcing their commitments.
The most recent one to do so was Destiny "Ky'She" Lunan.
Rated as a four-star recruit and listed as the No. 57 overall player in the 2025 class by ESPN, the 5-foot-9 guard would be a huge get for Arizona.
They'll have to fend of some of their new Big 12 competition in Colorado and West Virginia, along with NC State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech.
Not only is she an immense talent, but she also is the best player in the state and has led Millennium High School in Scottsdale to two state titles.
Lunan will have a busy month of September, set to take official visits NC State on Sept. 12, West Virginia on Sept. 18, and Virginia Tech on Sept. 21. That comes on the heels of her previous official visit to Colorado.
She told Talia Goodman of On3 about what she's looking for when taking these trips.
"I want to go to the players to see how it really is, because players won't lie. Also just how much interest they have in me. I'll be at their school visiting, but you can really tell with vibes and how much they'd help me achieve my goals and help get me to the next level," she said.
Lunan has yet to take an official visit to Arizona, but she has gone in an unofficial capacity.
There is no information on when, or if, the talented guard will take an official visit to Tucson to see the Wildcats, but she did share some positive thoughts on the program.
"It's pretty cool. They're obviously in my backyard. I love being around them. I'm really close with the coaching staff and they're close with my parents too. When I first went there, it was obviously home. They're here in Arizona and I got to meet the team. The team was cool. I'm close with Jada Williams and her mom, so it was cool to watch them compete at practice. It clicked. She also gave me my very first Division I offer," Lunan said.
This will be a process to monitor.
On3 is giving Arizona the advantage right now in this battle, listing the Wildcats as having a 39.6% chance to land her.
However, until Barnes and her staff get a commitment, they'll need to keep building upon the good relationship they have established so they can keep the state's best player home.