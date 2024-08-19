Top 100 Recruit Puts Arizona Women's Basketball in Her Final Schools List
With there being an unknown surrounding how the Arizona Wildcats might perform across all sports during their first year in the Big 12 Conference, coaches in charge of their programs have operated in different manners to prepare for this new era.
One thing that can virtually ensure long-term success is recruiting at a high level.
Getting elite players in any sport is bound to improve the outlook of what can be accomplished, and as Arizona faces a new set of schools for the first time on a consistent basis, getting off to a good start will be imperative when it comes to landing important commitments.
While football and men's basketball might get the majority of attention and coverage, the women's basketball team is set to make some noise on the recruiting trail.
Making the cut on top schools lists for multiple elite players in the 2025 class, the Wildcats got some more good news when four-star wing Nina Cain became the latest prospect in this cycle to put Arizona in her top four.
Per Talia Goodman of On3, the other schools involved are California, Northwestern, and Washington.
"It's about the people I'm committing to. I want to have that strong bond and relationship with the people I'm playing for – that's really important to me ... These four visits are going to be really crucial in making my decision," the California native said to Goodman.
Cain already visited Northwestern and Washington. She has scheduled a trip to Cal for August 30 before closing it out by going to Arizona on September 5.
"I love Arizona. My experience with them is just wonderful. I love the coaching staff there as well. I have a really strong connection with them and they do with my family as well. I took a visit there almost a year ago and my whole family went. The love they had shown me and my family made us feel very welcome," she said when asked about the Wildcats.
With Arizona getting an opportunity to be the final school she visits before making her decision, that should help them build upon the work they have already done and make a great case to land her commitment.