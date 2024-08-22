Big 12 Coaches Share Some Candid Thoughts About Arizona's Signal Caller
It was only a season ago when Noah Fifita was competing for the starting job at Arizona.
Instead of complaining and leaving in the transfer portal, the then-redshirt freshman responded in an ideal way, winning the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year Award when called upon.
There are plenty of changes coming his way this season as he will be playing for a new coach and in a new conference after the Wildcats joined the Big 12.
Does he have another 2,800-plus yard and 25 touchdown performance in him?
Arizona is banking on it, as the expectation is for Fifita to put together another incredible year so they can live up to the preseason hype that many have placed upon them.
If he doesn't, the Wildcats will have a much different year than expected.
A dark horse candidate to win the Heisman Award, Fifita will face more pressure than ever. With stars on both sides of the football, this is likely his best chance to make the College Football Playoff and win the Big 12 before some of those players pursue their NFL careers.
Nonetheless, many around the college football circle are high on him.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN spoke with college coaches about the top quarterbacks in the nation, including Fifita.
A Big 12 defensive coordinator praised him, talking about his versatility on the field.
"I don't think Noah Fifita's a big-time, throwing darts all over the field [quarterback], but because he can run and because he's competitive, he's really successful," he said.
Another Big 12 DC wasn't quite ready to overly shower him with praise, but he pointed out Fifita's competitive attitude, which has benefited the Wildcats star at this level.
"I'm not going to say he's elite, but he's such a competitor," he said. "They love him out of the pocket to get him routes he can find. He's really a good decision-maker and he knows when to run."
Fifita was very efficient in 2023, finishing 10th nationally in pass efficiency. He also set an Arizona single-season record for completion percentage at 72.4 percent.
After only starting in nine games last year, he should be able to produce a campaign with over 3,300 yards, if not more.
Perhaps things will be different with Brent Brennan as the head coach, but with Tetairoa McMillan and other wide receivers ready to take the next step, there is plenty in place for Fifita to put together the best season of his career.
The Big 12 has never been known for having high-level defensive teams, and if that continues, Arizona's offense should put up historic numbers.