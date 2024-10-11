Inside The Wildcats

Big 12 Reveals Arizona Wildcats’ Preseason Ranking, All-Conference Selections

The Arizona Wildcats are preparing for their first taste of basketball in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) drives against Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) drives against Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats were selected to finish fifth in the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason coaches poll, which was unveiled on Thursday.  

The Wildcats received 179 points, with one first-place vote.

Arizona guard Caleb Love was the lone Wildcat selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team as a first-team selection.

Kansas was selected the favorite with nine first-place votes and 215 points. Two other teams received first-place votes. Houston was second with five first-place vote and 211 points, with Iowa State finishing third with a first-place vote and 194 points.

While Baylor didn’t receive a first-place vote, the Bears were fourth with 185 points.

Just 30 points separated the first four teams in the poll. Include Arizona and it was 36 points.

Arizona is joining the Big 12, along with three other Pac-12 schools, after the conference fell apart over several issues, including television rights fees and the initial spark of USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten.

Love, a fifth-year senior, was selected an all-American by six different outlets as he finished last season with a team-leading 18 points per game. He also led the team in 3-pointers made (92), field goals (218) and free throws (120).

He was named the Pac-12 player of the year. He contemplated going to the NBA before opting to return for one more season.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd is entering his fourth season at the helm and will navigate the Wildcats through a 20-game leading schedule that starts at home on New Year’s Eve against TCU. Arizona wraps up the regular season on March 8 at Kansas.

Arizona will face every team in the Big 12 at least once, a league that sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament a season ago, along with three teams to the men’s postseason NIT. The Big 12 has finished the season with the nation's best average NET ranking for four consecutive seasons, cementing its status as the top league in the sport.

Arizona reached last year’s Sweet 16 under Lloyd and has been to the NCAA Tournament each year under the former Gonzaga assistant’s leadership.

Preseason Big 12 Poll

Kansas (9 first-place votes) - 215 points

Houston (5) - 211

Iowa State (1) - 194

Baylor - 185

Arizona (1) - 179

Cincinnati - 140

Texas Tech - 135

Kansas State - 133

BYU - 116

TCU - 90

UCF - 83

Arizona State - 64

West Virginia - 62

Oklahoma State - 46

Colorado - 37

Utah - 30

Preseason All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love, Arizona

LJ Cryer, Houston

J'Wan Roberts, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas*

*- unanimous selection

Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Jeremy Roach, Baylor

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas

Coleman Hawkins, K-State

Preseason Player of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Jeremy Roach, Baylor

Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Coleman Hawkins, K-State

Preseason Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

