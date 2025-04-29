Big 12 sends dozen programs to NCAA Tennis Championship, including Arizona
Fresh off a 24-win season and victory in the Big 12 Conference tournament, the Arizona men have been selected as a host for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Div. I Tennis Championship.
In all five men’s programs and seven on the women’s side earned bids to nationals from the conference. That list includes defending men’s national champion TCU.
The Wildcats (24-4) are the No. 10 overall seed and will host Denver in the first round. They would meet either Harvard or former Pac-12 rival Washington with a win.
Arizona also advanced in the women’s tournament, as the Wildcats (19-10) head to Virginia to face Illinois. No. 7 seed Virginia and FDU meet in the other contest at the site.
Baylor will host the men’s and women’s tournaments in Waco, Texas from the Hurd Tennis Center beginning May 15.
Other men’s schools from the Big 12 to advance include UCF, Arizona State and Baylor. On the women’s side, Arizona is joined by Texas Tech, UCF, Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State.