Big 12 Unbeatens Arizona Wildcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders Set to Battle
The Arizona Wildcats could not have picked a better time to figure things out.
Coming off a huge win against Utah, the Wildcats — who finished just outside the AP Top 25 this week — get a chance to remain undefeated in Big 12 play when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Tucson.
The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) appeared to repair the things that ailed them in their deflating loss to Kansas State two weeks ago. The defense had its best game of the season against a Utah offense that has been efficient whether Cam Rising or Isaac Wilson has been the quarterback.
As for the Wildcats’ offense, they got all of their receivers involved, as quarterback Noah Fifita was able to rely on other receivers and not just his all-American Tetairoa McMillan.
The Red Raiders (4-1, 2-0) have won three straight games since their road loss at Washington State. Texas Tech continues to pile up the points while the defense needs work. But what else is new? This game will be a challenge for the Red Raiders because it will be their second road game and their first saw them short-circuit.
Don't lean on any tape from their last meeting in 2019. Both coaching staffs have turned over. It's a whole new world for both the Wildcats and the Red Raiders as they play their first conference meeting since the 1950s.
Here is a preview of the Wildcats and the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech at Arizona
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.
Time: 8 p.m. MT
TV: FOX
Radio: KCUB 1290-AM (Flagship), KHYT 107.5-FM (sister station)
Coaches: Arizona — Brent Brennan (3-1 at Arizona, 37-49 career as head coach); Texas Tech — Joey McGuire (19-12 at Texas Tech, overall).
Fun fact: Long, long ago, Arizona and Texas Tech were in the same conference. Arizona was an original member in 1931 and Texas Tech joined a year later. The Red Raiders left for the Southwest Conference in 1957.
All-Times Series: Texas Tech leads series, 26-5-2.
Last meeting: Arizona def. Texas Tech, 28-14 (2019).
Series notes: At one point, Texas Tech won 15 straight meetings during Border Conference action from 1937-58. The two teams met at a neutral site just one time — 1936. They played each other in Lansing, Mich., per Texas Tech’s game history page.
Last week: Arizona def. Utah, 23-10; Texas Tech def. Cincinnati, 44-41.
About Texas Tech: Texas Tech hired Joey McGuire away from Baylor midway through the 2021 season after letting Matt Wells go. The Red Raiders hired McGuire for his recruiting acumen within the state of Texas. Before he joined Baylor's staff he was a highly-regarded Texas high school football coach who led Cedar Hill to multiple state championships.
McGuire’s stated goal is to build a program of prep players and transfers from the state of Texas, which is regarded as being one of the hotbeds of high school football talent. It hasn't been easy for the Red Raiders, but they’re making progress. McGuire has taken them to bowl games in each of their first two seasons.
Texas Tech’s offense has been incredible. The Red Raiders have scored at least 30 points in four of their five games. Their road loss to Washington State exposed flaws defensively, and those are still problems.
But, for now, the Red Raiders are undefeated in Big 12 play and a contender to get to the league championship game in Arlington in December.
About Arizona: Brent Brennan now has a win over an AP Top 10 team on his Arizona resume after just four games. Utah is a notoriously tough place to play and the Wildcats overcame that environment with two weeks to prepare and with the memory of an awful performance against Kansas State still on their minds.
The Wildcats defense put in its best performance of the season, given the opponent. Between the stifling pass coverage, the fourth-down stops and limited the Utes to 10 points, the Wildcats showed they have a unit that can slow down Big 12 offenses.
Arizona is entering its most “comfortable” stretch of the schedule, comfortable in that the Wildcats play three of their next four games at home. By the time the Wildcats hit November and make the cross-country trip to face UCF on Nov. 2 they’ll know where they stand in their new conference.
Next Up: Arizona travels to BYU on Oct. 12. Texas Tech will be on a bye week.