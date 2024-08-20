Can Arizona Wildcats Overcome This Weakness to Succeed Defensively?
The Arizona Wildcats surprised a lot of people with their performance in 2023, but as they look to keep that positive momentum going, they will face some challenges this year.
After five straight losing seasons, the Wildcats went 10-3 last year. It led to head coach Jedd Fisch taking the head coaching job with Washington, who was replaced by Brent Brennan of San Jose State.
Brennan helped turn around a downtrodden Spartans program, winning seven games in three out of his last four seasons on the job.
Will he be able to bring some of that success along with him to Tuscon?
The cupboard was not left empty with Fisch’s departure, as Arizona is returning a lot of their key players. Among them is the star tandem of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Defensively, the team has some big-time players to rely on as well.
Cornerback Tacario Davis has first-round talent and is flanked by the experienced Treydan Stukes who recently received praise from his new head coach and is considered a breakout candidate defensively.
The Wildcats are going to need that tandem to do their job in the secondary, because, in the opinion of Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of PFF, the team’s pass rush is their biggest weakness to overcome.
“While Arizona completely rebuilt its defensive line in the transfer portal, it could still struggle to get after the quarterback. Of the Wildcats’ four projected starters at defensive tackle and edge defender, two earned pass-rushing grades below 60.0 last year, while all four failed to crack 75.0,” they wrote.
Generating a pass rush organically will be key to this defense finding success. If they have to bring blitzes and extra pass rushers, there will be even more pressure on Davis, Stukes and the secondary to play at a high level.
The lack of pass rush certainly played a part in Arizona having some underwhelming stats defensively. Containing big plays was one area they struggled mightily, ranking 93rd in explosive run rate allowed and tied for 97th in explosive pass rate allowed.
Internal development will be important for this team.
Maybe the new coaching staff can unlock something the previous regime couldn’t with the players in the trenches along the defensive line.
If that occurs, the Wildcats will be in business and could surpass expectations once again.