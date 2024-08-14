Two Arizona Wildcats Standouts Selected as Preseason All-Americans
The Arizona Wildcats are going to look different in 2024 than they have in years past. They are under new leadership, as Brent Brennan is replacing Jedd Fisch as head coach. Fisch accepted the head coaching job at Washington.
Brennan comes to Arizona after spending seven seasons rebuilding the San Jose State Spartans program. He will face some obstacles in his first season with the Wildcats, such as playing in a new conference.
Arizona had been a member of the Pac-12 since 1978 when it was referred to as the Pac-10. But, that is no longer the case as they are now calling the Big 12 home after some major conference realignment.
To find success in their new megaconference, the Wildcats are going to need their star players to step up. There is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but there are two players who stand out among their teammates; wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Tacario Davis.
They are two of the 50 players selected by The Athletic Staff as preseason All-Americans for the 2024 campaign. McMillan was selected for the first team along with Luther Burden III of Missouri.
“Despite the loss of coach Jedd Fisch to Washington, McMillan and quarterback Noah Fifita returned to Tucson, creating high hopes for Brent Brennan’s first season. McMillan finished a close second to Rome Odunze in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game at 107.8, catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 TDs. The 6-foot-5 junior from Hawaii catches everything thrown his way,” The Athletic Staff wrote about the dynamic playmaker.
With Fifita back, big things are expected from McMillan once again in the 2024 season. Expect Brennan to get him involved in games early and often, as this could be his last collegiate season.
McMillan is already being mocked as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Another productive season like he put together in 2023 and he will cement his status as one of the best prospects in that draft class.
Arizona is certainly happy to have Davis back in the mix as well. He had entered his name into the transfer portal in late January but withdrew to remain in Tuscon.
Last season, Davis recorded 15 passes defended with one interception and 25 total tackles. He was one of the best players who put their name in the transfer portal, ranking No. 61 overall and 10th amongst cornerbacks as a four-star, 92 overall rated player.
Joining Davis on the second team is Quincy Riley of Louisville. Ahead of them on the first team is Benjamin Moore of Notre Dame and Will Johnson of Michigan.