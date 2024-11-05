College Basketball Insider Predicts First-Team All-American Nod for Wildcats Guard
It is an exciting time in Tucson as the Arizona Wildcats prepare for life in the Big 12 conference after spending the better part of half a century in the PAC-12.
With hopes for the team much higher than how the football program has performed, coach Tommy Lloyd has constructed a roster that is once again capable of making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament this year, which would mark his fourth in as many seasons at the reigns for the Wildcats.
A big part of Arizona's success this year rests on the shoulder of fifth-year senior guard Caleb Love, entering his second year with the program.
Love spent the first three years of his collegiate tenure with the North Carolina Tar Heels, experiencing the highs of making it to the National Championship Game, and the lows of being the first team in the history of the sport to start a season as the preseason number one team in the country and miss out on the NCAA Tournament all together.
It is easy to see that Love has been through it all throughout his collegiate career, including being named a preseason All-American for the coming campaign.
One college basketball insider has predicted that the greatness from Love is not over yet, however, with another accolade coming the way of the veteran guard at season's end.
In a recent article for ESPN, a group of college basketball insiders made their predictions for the season, with Jeff Borzello predicting that Love will be named an All-American for his performance on the court in the coming season.
It is not a farfetched idea, as the guard was a highly-touted high school recruit when he joined the Tar Heels, and has shown the flashes of brilliance that lie underneath, Lloyd just needs those flashes to be more permanent in nature.
In his first season playing for coach Lloyd, Love put up 18.0 points, 3.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 32.3 minutes in 36 games, all starts.
Love has shown that he has the ability to suit up for every game and be a part of the starting five, he now just needs to show the consistent shooting ability that will be needed should he intend on making a name for himself at the next level.
It is an exciting season that we will all be lucky to witness, and it could end with fifth-year senior guard Caleb Love raking in the accolades when all is said and done.