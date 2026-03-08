Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup with Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats looked to end the regular season on a high note against the Colorado Buffaloes.

While the game holds little weight for Arizona as they’ve already clinched the Big 12 regular season crown, it still offered another opportunity to show the country how serious they are heading into Selection Sunday next week.

Coming off of a big win over Iowa State, the Wildcats looked to build off of that with another solid win over the Buffaloes. With plenty of eyes watching the #2-ranked team in the land, social media users had a lot to say throughout the contest.

Social media’s thoughts

Arizona off to a cold start. 3-8 from the field and Burries is 0-3. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 8, 2026

#CUBuffs lead No. 2 Arizona 9-6 at the first media TO (1H; 15:32). Johnson with 5 pts, as CU is 3-9 FG. Wildcats just 3-8 with a TOV, as Peat's 4 pts lead the way. All scores inside for Arizona. But Kharchenkov in foul trouble early. — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) March 8, 2026

Arizona off to a slow start — candycanecaps (@candycanecaps) March 8, 2026

So many freshmen and sophomores on that team that I really think can do something if they stick it out. — Andy Thompson (@andythompson610) March 8, 2026

Arizona down 17-14 with the Buffs headed to the line for two. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 8, 2026

I guess Arizona is going to be in a dog fight with a 17-13 Colorado team just because they are home lol … — ℕ𝔼𝕍𝔼ℝ 𝕊𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕊𝔽𝕀𝔼𝔻. (@Keim_IsRare) March 8, 2026

Tommy is as mad as I've ever seen him. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 8, 2026

I’m trying to figure out how Arizona is only down by 3 against Colorado! This might be our worst game of the season! We out here sleep walking — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) March 8, 2026

Despite being 13.5-point underdogs, Colorado leads No. 2 Arizona at the half! Get to a TV for the second half. — WizardSportsPicks (@TheWizardsEdge) March 8, 2026

That was fun while it lasted. (Arizona is ungodly good, they will win the title, this sucks) — roll tad (@Desmond_burner) March 8, 2026

Colorado just isn't making as many shots and Arizona has decided to go inside every possession until the Buffs stop it. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 8, 2026

Wildcats used an 11-2 run to take its first lead of the game. Already a much more aggressive start on the glass, out-rebounding CU 6-1 since halftime.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 8, 2026

Hey Arizona… kind of need to play defense to win games. — Mark Barrera (@mtb0880) March 8, 2026

Arizona leads 66-62 with 9:09 left — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 8, 2026

Arizona leads 73-64 with just under 7 minutes left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 8, 2026

Cats firing on all cylinders here in the second half shooting 74% from the field. 9-point lead with 7 to go. pic.twitter.com/ahgflPOBOq — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 8, 2026

No. 2 Arizona leads #CUBuffs 76-68, and challenged an out-of-bounds call with 4:39 to go. Buffs breaking out a zone. Wildcats win the challenge. — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) March 8, 2026

These two are on one tonight my goodness. pic.twitter.com/fgumFqIvht — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 8, 2026

Arizona leads Colorado 82-72. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 8, 2026

“Arizona hangs out despite losing this game 8 times in the first half.”