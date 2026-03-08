Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup with Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats looked to end the regular season on a high note against the Colorado Buffaloes.
While the game holds little weight for Arizona as they’ve already clinched the Big 12 regular season crown, it still offered another opportunity to show the country how serious they are heading into Selection Sunday next week.
Coming off of a big win over Iowa State, the Wildcats looked to build off of that with another solid win over the Buffaloes. With plenty of eyes watching the #2-ranked team in the land, social media users had a lot to say throughout the contest.
Social media’s thoughts
“The smash and the foul!
@kpeat10”
“Colorado leads 9-6 at the media timeout.
Arizona off to a cold start. 3-8 from the field and Burries is 0-3.”
“#CUBuffs lead No. 2 Arizona 9-6 at the first media TO (1H; 15:32). Johnson with 5 pts, as CU is 3-9 FG. Wildcats just 3-8 with a TOV, as Peat's 4 pts lead the way. All scores inside for Arizona. But Kharchenkov in foul trouble early.”
“Arizona off to a slow start”
“Quick 10 points for @kpeat10 🔥”
“Watching this Colorado team that’s currently up 14-10 on Arizona and it really sucks that my first thought immediately goes to “yep this team won’t be together next year”.
So many freshmen and sophomores on that team that I really think can do something if they stick it out.”
“Colorado is 3-6 from three 8 minutes into the game.
Arizona down 17-14 with the Buffs headed to the line for two.”
“I guess Arizona is going to be in a dog fight with a 17-13 Colorado team just because they are home lol …”
“Tommy is as mad as I've ever seen him.”
“I’m trying to figure out how Arizona is only down by 3 against Colorado! This might be our worst game of the season! We out here sleep walking”
“Despite being 13.5-point underdogs, Colorado leads No. 2 Arizona at the half! Get to a TV for the second half.
“That was fun while it lasted. (Arizona is ungodly good, they will win the title, this sucks)”
“Arizona leads 51-48 at the media timeout with CU headed to the line for two.
Colorado just isn't making as many shots and Arizona has decided to go inside every possession until the Buffs stop it.”
“2H 15:41 | Arizona 51, Colorado 48
Wildcats used an 11-2 run to take its first lead of the game. Already a much more aggressive start on the glass, out-rebounding CU 6-1 since halftime.
@AZBandCatSports”
“Hey Arizona… kind of need to play defense to win games.”
“Colorado calls timeout. Brayden Burries, good at basketball.
Arizona leads 66-62 with 9:09 left”
“GIRTH.
Arizona leads 73-64 with just under 7 minutes left.”
“Cats firing on all cylinders here in the second half shooting 74% from the field. 9-point lead with 7 to go.”
“No. 2 Arizona leads #CUBuffs 76-68, and challenged an out-of-bounds call with 4:39 to go. Buffs breaking out a zone. Wildcats win the challenge.”
“These two are on one tonight my goodness.”
“Tommy Lloyd calls a timeout with 2:07 to play.
Arizona leads Colorado 82-72.”
“Arizona hangs out despite losing this game 8 times in the first half.”
