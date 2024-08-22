Dallas Cowboys Projected to Land Arizona Wildcats Defensive Star
The 2024 college football season is set to get officially underway in just over a week, and the Arizona Wildcats are going to be an interesting and entertaining team to watch.
To begin the year, Arizona holds the No. 21 overall ranking in the country. If things go according to plan, they will be much higher in the rankings very quickly.
On both sides of the football, the Wildcats have put together a lot of elite talent. From quarterback Noah Fifita to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to cornerback Tacario Davis, the roster is stacked.
Speaking of Davis specifically, he was projected to be a first-round pick in a new mock draft.
ESPN's Field Yates has predicted the Dallas Cowboys will end up drafting the star defender in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
"The Cowboys' future roster could look a lot different based on what happens this season, with the possibility of a quarterback change given Dak Prescott's current contract situation. Dallas also has to navigate extensions for CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. But as things stand now, I think Davis is a logical target -- he's such a unique player with rare size for the cornerback position at 6-4 as well as great fluidity. He excels at the catch point as a completion-eraser with his long arms, instincts and timing (14 pass breakups last season)."
Davis is entering what is expected to be a big-time season for him individually. He is one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and has shown some flashes of being a big-time playmaker.
During his sophomore year with Arizona in 2023, he ended up recording 25 total tackles to go along with an interception and 15 defended passes, turning into an absolute shutdown corner.
Looking at the Cowboys' defense, they need talent at the cornerback position. A piece like Davis could take their defense to the next level.
As mentioned in the snippet above, he is huge compared to others at that position. He stands in at 6-foot-4 and would be able to give tough matchups to taller wideouts in the NFL.
Landing with Dallas would be a great scenario for the young cornerback.
Davis has elite potential, but could learn an awful lot playing for a defensive coach like Mike Zimmer.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if he lives up to the hype again this season. He is working his way up draft boards very quickly and another strong showing in 2024 could improve his stock immensely.