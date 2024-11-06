Arizona Wildcats Reaffirming Bold Preseason Prediction with Dominant Opener
The Arizona Wildcats are set to embark on a new era during the 2024-25 college basketball season. After 46 seasons of playing in the Pac-10 and Pac-12, they are now part of the Big 12 conference.
They are going to face some incredibly difficult competition in the new super-conference. The Wildcats are entering the season ranked No. 10, but there are four teams ahead of them in the top 25; the Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears.
After getting destroyed 101-63 by the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs, Baylor could slide a few spots.
But, Arizona handled business in their season opener, defeating the Canisius Golden Griffins 93-64 at McKale Memorial Center.
Leading the way with 17 points was Caleb Love, who handed out six assists with four rebounds and didn’t turn the ball over a single time. He was one of three Wildcats players to score in double-figures along with Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis, who had 15 and 14 points respectively.
In a bit of a surprise, it was transfer Tobe Awaka who started in the frontcourt alongside fellow transfer Trey Townsend. Motiejus Krivas actually came off the bench, filling a similar role to which he did last season.
But, it was a strong all-around performance. Everyone who stepped on the court contributed as Arizona handled business as you would expect against a team that is multiple tiers below them.
While tougher obstacles will lie ahead, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has to be happy with that performance. Before the season got underway, he made a bold prediction of the Wildcats taking home the title in their first season in the Big 12.
“All Tommy Lloyd teams do is compete at the top of their leagues. In his three years at Arizona, the team finished first, second and first in the Pac-12. The team is loaded with talent this year. The Wildcats have a great backcourt with returning Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and a pair of terrific guards in Jaden Bradley and K.J. Lewis. Motiejus Krivas is a good breakout candidate in this scheme in the frontcourt, but even if he doesn’t totally emerge, Arizona also has a great backup option in Henri Veesaar, as well as Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka. The wings are strong. Additionally, while I love Houston, I’m not quite as high on Kansas this year and think Iowa State has potential variance on the offensive end,” the college basketball and NBA expert wrote.
In three seasons under Tommy Lloyd, Arizona has recorded at least 27 wins. They earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and a No. 2 seed the following two seasons.
That should be the goal once again and will be achievable if they can navigate the Big 12 as successfully as Vecenie believes they are capable. This is a team loaded with NBA-caliber talent; can they gel and figure it out this season with so many new faces playing key roles?
Having a stellar guard trio in Love, Bradley and Lewis will certainly help, as experienced backcourts always seem to find a way to succeed late in the season when it matters most.