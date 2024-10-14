Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team Receives Lofty Preseason Rank

🚨JUST IN: The Preseason AP Top 25🚨



1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. UConn

4. Houston

5. Iowa State

6. Gonzaga

7. Duke

8. Baylor

9. UNC

10. Arizona

11. Auburn

12. Tennessee

13. Texas A&M

14. Purdue

15. Creighton

16. Arkansas

17. Indiana

18. Marquette

19. Texas

20. Cincinnati

21. Florida…