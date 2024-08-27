Former Arizona Playmaker Predicted to Have High-Impact Role with New Team
The 2024 college football season kicks off a new era for the Arizona Wildcats.
After spending the last 46 seasons as part of the Pac-10 and Pac-12, they are embarking on a new challenge in the Big 12. Realignment across the country has led to the creation of this megaconference with 16 schools.
Arizona is among the favorites to take home the Big 12 championship, which is also rewarded with a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, there are some obstacles the team will have to overcome.
With this offseason’s coaching change, Brent Brennan is taking over the program after Jedd Fisch departed for the Washington Huskies. Plenty of new faces are on the roster as a result of that.
Offensively, this unit will play through star quarterback Noah Fifita and future NFL first-round pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. They are very familiar faces, but the backfield will be led by someone new.
That is because the team’s leading rusher in 2023, sophomore Jonah Coleman, is no longer with the program. He was one of several players who left the Wildcats and followed Fisch to the Huskies.
Over at ESPN, Coleman was highlighted by Max Olson and Eli Lederman as one of the most impactful transfers ahead of the 2024 campaign. He has been projected to have a potentially high-usage rate and become an impact player for his new squad.
“Coleman is coming off a strong sophomore campaign with the Wildcats and was one of the Pac-12's most productive backs with 871 rushing yards, 283 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns. He's tough to tackle at 5-foot-9, 229 pounds and will be a big help for Fisch and the Huskies as they roll with a ton of newcomers on offense,” as written by ESPN.
With Coleman no longer in the mix, the leading rusher from last year's team that Brennan inherited is Rayshon Luke.
In 13 games, Luke carried the ball 37 times for 153 yards and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 95 yards.
He will be joined by Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Quali Conley atop the depth chart.
Both listed as seniors, Croskey-Merritt rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns with New Mexico, while Conley had 1,111 total yards and nine touchdowns for Brennan at San Jose State.
Conley offers more as a pass catcher than Croskey-Merritt, but both should be heavily involved in the game plan as strong complements to the passing offense.