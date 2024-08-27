Arizona Wildcats Release Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener vs. New Mexico
The Arizona Wildcats open the season on Saturday against the New Mexico Lobos, and for the first time this season, they have an official depth chart.
At some positions, there was little surprise.
For instance, Tetairoa McMillan, last year’s top receiver, has unsurprisingly been named as one of the three starting wide receivers. The others were junior Jeremiah Patterson and senior Montana Lemonious-Craig.
Noah Fifita was listed as the starting quarterback, with Cole Tannenbaum listed as the backup.
Two positions on offense featured some intrigue. Ryan Stewart and Leif Magnuson are listed as “or” at right guard.
The other is running back, where four players are listed as “or” — Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Quail Conley, Kedrick Reescano and Rayshon Luke.
Taye Brown is listed as the Will linebacker on the defensive side, with Jacob Manu at the Mike and Treydan Stukes at the Star. Gunner Maldonado was also listed as the starter at safety, along with Dalton Johnson.
Two defensive line positions featured “or.”
At one, Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei and Sterling Lane II are the projected starter at one position, while Stanley Ta’ufo’ou, Kevon Darton and Jarra Anderson were the listed starter at another position.
The other two defensive line starters were Isaiah Johnson and Tre Smith.
Holdover kicker Tyler Loop was, as expected, listed the starter, while freshman Michael Salgado-Medina is the projected punter.
The returning duties could be shared, with “or” listed at both.
Jeremiah Patterson is listed first at kickoff returner and second at punt returner. Rayshon Luke was the “or” at kick returner, while Jack Luttrell was listed as the “or” at punt returner.
Arizona is coming off a 10-3 season a year ago, with the Wildcats winning their last seven games after Fifita took over at quarterback.
Following the season, Jedd Fisch left the program to take over as coach at Washington, and Arizona lured former Wildcats graduate assistant Brent Brennan to take over. He was leading the San Jose State program.
The Wildcats are preparing for a New Mexico team that already has a loss on the season after falling to nationally-ranked FCS program Montana State, 35-31. The Lobos blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead in the contest.
This will be New Mexico’s first visit to Arizona since 2007 when the Lobos won that game.
Saturday will be the debut of Arizona’s new coordinators — Dino Babers (offense) and Duane Akina (defense). Babers and Akina were part of Arizona’s legendary 1998 team that went 12-1.