Former Arizona Tight End Keyan Burnett Announces Transfer to Kansas
Whenever players enter their names into the transfer portal, there is a chance they leave, something Arizona was trying to avoid with so many members of this past season's roster putting themselves in for other teams to consider.
They were able to retain two when star defensive back Genesis Smith and their leading tackler Dalton Johnson both withdrew and announced their decision to come back, but they also have started to see some others commit elsewhere.
The first was a tough one.
Star linebacker Jacob Manu will be playing for Washington next year, following Arizona's last head coach Jedd Fisch.
A couple other players have ended up with other schools, but the other notable former Wildcat who announced his commitment to a different program is Keyan Burnett.
The California native was one of their highest-rated recruits in the 2022 class as a four-star, coming in behind only Tetairoa McMillan and Rayson "Speedy" Luke.
He never quite put it all together in Tucson, though.
The junior only caught six total passes for 44 yards in his first two seasons across 22 games, and while he seemed poised to become a breakout player for the Wildcats this year, he ended the season with 217 yards and a touchdown on just 18 receptions in eight games.
Burnett opened up about his decision to depart for Kansas.
"I just felt like Kanas was the better all around fit for me. I really loved everything about the program. Coach Leipold is a real players coach and their offense has a lot of moving parts and can be really dangerous. The whole staff made me feel very welcome there and I just loved the all around atmosphere. I'll be transferring in time to participate in Spring ball and I'm really excited. I can't wait to be a Jayhawk," he said to Greg Biggins of 247Sports.
This decision comes after his visit to Kansas this past weekend.
Burnett has one more year of eligibility remaining, so if he's going to make some noise at the collegiate level before attempting to turn professional, it has to come in 2025 with Kansas.