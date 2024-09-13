Former Arizona Wildcats Basketball Star Returns to Tuscon for Great Cause
Sean Elliott accomplished so much during his basketball career. He was a standout with the Arizona Wildcats before being selected No. 3 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1989 NBA draft.
However, there are a lot of people who don’t know him for his achievements on the court. Instead, they know that he was the first NBA player to ever receive a kidney transplant.
Recently, another health scare occurred, but it was detected by his Apple watch.
Per Jason Barr of KGUN9 ABC in Tuscon, Elliott said his watch read, "Your heart has shown signs of an irregular rhythm suggestive of atrial fibrillation.”
Originally, he believed his watch was just not working properly, but eventually, he reached out to his cardiologist and revealed what the watch was telling him.
His cardiologist was able to help him avoid a stroke by using shock treatments to get his heart back in rhythm.
"I was actually kind of embarrassed with all the attention I got because it was just an easy procedure."
With so much help being given to him over the years, Elliott is now returning the favor to his brother Bobby, who is autistic. The Arizona star provided assistance in getting his brother into St. Luke’s, the only assisted living facility in Tuscon for seniors who are operating with low income.
"To see the change in him and for him to come back to life is remarkable," said Elliott.
After helping his brother out, St. Luke’s had a favor to ask of the 1988-89 AP Player of the Year; participate in the “Golf Fore the Ages” outing that was held in Vail at del Lago Golf Club.
He quickly accepted the offer.
"I told them that whatever I can do to help their cause that I would be behind it."
With all the proceeds going to the assisted living facility, 100 people can participate in the event and play golf with the former NBA All-Star.
"It's incredibly expensive for so many people. It boggles my mind to think how many people are out there and in need and have no means or a place to go,” Elliott said.
Not everyone is as fortunate to have a loved one who can afford to help as Bobby has with Sean, but the event he is taking part in will certainly help provide aid to people who need it most.
Elliott, who went to high school at Cholla in Tuscon, spent four seasons with the Wildcats before playing 12 years in the NBA with the Spurs.