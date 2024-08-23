Former Arizona Wildcats Head Coach Predicted to Hit the Ground Running
The Arizona Wildcats exceeded all expectations last year.
With a preseason win total set at 5.5, they nearly doubled that by going 10-3.
When a team overachieves like this, other schools around the country will want a piece of it for themselves.
That is what happened when the head coaching job at Washington opened up, as Wildcats’ head coach Jedd Fisch was hired to fill the role.
It will be interesting to see if Fisch can replicate the success that he had with the Wildcats last season with the Huskies this year. There are some similarities, as many analysts believe that an adjustment to a new school and conference will be the start of a rebuild in Washington.
However, Morgan Moriarty of Bleacher Report doesn’t believe there will be any rebuild.
In fact, his bold prediction for the 2024 college football season is that Fisch will have the Huskies on the cusp of the College Football Playoff.
“I like Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies to have a great year. Yes, I know a first-year head coach moving to a new conference with a young team sounds daunting, but hear me out,” Moriarty wrote.
One reason he believes Fisch will find success is the talent he is working with offensively. Two former Wildcats followed him in running back Jordan Washington and wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. A proven quarterback will also be replacing Michael Penix Jr., who departed for the NFL draft. Will Rogers is joining the program after playing four seasons with Mississippi State.
Fisch also found success in the transfer portal defensively to complement the 56 percent of returning production they have in place.
Cornerback Elijah Jackson is a great building block who stuck around.
Last but not least, the Huskies’ schedule this year is a favorable one, in Moriarty’s opinion.
“Washington's first schedule as part of the Big Ten doesn't look too troubling. In fact, I won't be surprised if the Huskies were 5-0 through September, getting Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Wazzu, Northwestern and Rutgers. The Huskies also get Michigan and USC at home, traveling to face Penn State and Oregon with a home game vs. UCLA to close out November,” he wrote.
He believes that a nine-win season is within reach.
If that happens, Washington will be one of the teams under consideration for at least an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.