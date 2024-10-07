Former Arizona Wildcats Standout Receives Early Report Card After NFL Debut
The Arizona Wildcats continue to make their presence known at the next level.
Three Wildcats were drafted across the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, for a total of five draftees since 2020. Last season, one was taken in the first round for the first time since 2008.
This past week, The 33rd Team, a popular NFL social media account, dropped its grades on the players drafted in the first round of last season's draft. The Green Bay Packers took Jordan Morgan, the former Wildcats offensive lineman, with the 25th selection. After the first few weeks of the NFL season, the group gave Morgan a C grade.
So far this season, Morgan has played in two games. According to Pro Football Reference, he has seen 57 snaps between offense and special teams. He is currently serving as the backup to both interior guard spots on the offensive line during his rookie season after missing the last three games due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week Two against the Indianapolis Colts.
He also dealt with the injury during the NFL Preseason this year but was still named the starter at right guard for his first NFL game when the Packers traveled to Brazil to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The grade would be much higher if he was available over these last few games for Green Bay. If healthy, Morgan is poised to take back his starting role on the Packers offensive line.
The expectations for Morgan are high as they moved him from tackle to guard to begin his professional career. Although he was known as more of a pass blocker in his playing days at Arizona, the former Wildcat will be called on to provide more of a sturdy run-blocking aspect to his game. The Packers are currently fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts.
Morgan played in 41 games over five seasons with the Wildcats. In his final season with the team, in 2023, he was named All-Pac-12 First Team and AP First-Team All-Pac-12 and accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was a crucial part of the offensive line that helped the program complete a nine-win improvement from 2021 to 2023, marking the largest win improvement over two years in Wildcats history.
Morgan is the only former Wildcats player currently on the Packers roster. Green Bay will be back in action next Sunday at home when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. It is unclear if the former school standout will be active in the contest.