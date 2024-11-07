Former Heisman Winning Quarterback's Son Chooses SMU Over Arizona Wildcats

BREAKING: Class of 2026 QB Cole Leinart has Committed to SMU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 205 QB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Mustangs over Colorado, Arizona, & Utah



Is the son of former USC QB & Heisman Trophy Winner Matt Leinart