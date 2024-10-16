Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Puts Arizona Wildcats in His Top Eight
Things have not played out on the field like the Arizona Wildcats envisioned when coming into the year.
Sitting with a 3-3 record, they have a tall task ahead of them to reach bowl eligibility, something that seemed crazy to even suggest when looking at this roster prior to the season. But after major struggles by quarterback Noah Fifita and some self-inflicted wounds, this team is at a crossroads.
Whether or not some of these issues played a role in one of their 2025 recruits decommitting from the class isn't known, but the timing coming on the heels of their eye-opening loss against BYU was certainly something to note.
Still, the 19 commits they do have in that cycle still has them in a good spot nationally, but head coach Brent Brennan and his staff will want to do everything it takes to have all those players ink their letters of intent on National Signing Day to make things official.
When it comes to future classes, Arizona was able to gain momentum with 2026 four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford after he put the Wildcats on his top eight schools list.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder is ranked as the No. 111 overall player in the class and 16th at his position per On3's Industry Ranking.
Other schools he's considering are Georgia, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, and Washington.
"These are the schools that I think have shown me the most love. It's the schools where I feel like I could fit the best. For me personally, I feel like these are the schools that I could actually see myself going to for four years and having success," the California native told Chad Simmons of On3 when discussing his list.
This upcoming weekend will be huge for Arizona in this process.
They are hosting Spafford for the Colorado game, which will be the first time he's been on campus as a visitor.
Leaving an impression could go a long way in swinging his decision.
"There is no set time for me to commit. If I go somewhere and it feels like home, then I might pull a trigger. I'm taking it kind of day by day. The plan is for me to take all my official visits and pick a school from there before my senior season, but if I feel it sooner, it could happen at any time," he added.
Based on brand-name programs at the top of the sport right now, Arizona will certainly have a lot to overcome during this process, but one thing he's looking for is a chance to play as a freshman, something the Wildcats could have the upper hand in providing.
However this works out, this is a huge step for Brennan on the recruiting trail.
They are in the mix to land the talented four-star, and a good showing this weekend could go a long way in staying towards the top of his list.