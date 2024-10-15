Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Class Continues to Rise, Despite First Decommitment
The Arizona Wildcats have lost its first commitment in the Brent Brennan coaching era.
On Sunday night, three-star Texas high school safety Allen Gant decommitted from the Wildcats program, marking the first recruit under the new coaching regime to do so.
According to 247Sports, Gant is considered the 62nd-best safety in the class. He decommitted this weekend after initially agreeing to join the program this past June. When he made his decision to join the Wildcats, he was pondering other offers, including multiple from his home state of Texas with TCU and Texas Tech.
However, the Wildcats' class of 2025 still looks bright approaching the halfway point of the regular season.
According to On3, Arizona ranks 52nd in the nation with next year’s recruits, up from 81st in the previous ranking.
247Sports has dropped the Wildcats a few spots in their recent rankings update, but they still remain in the top 50 as the 49th-best class in college football. Rivals has them ranked the highest amongst the top three recruiting sites at 42nd, sixth- best in the Big 12 Conference.
After Gant's departure, Arizona's commitment list for 2025 now includes 19 players.
It is still led by 6-foot-4 wide receiver Terry Shelton from Texax who is viewed as a four-star recruit and ranked 161st nationally among all players, including 60th at his position per On3. According to some scouts, he’s already drawing some comparisons to current Wildcats superstar wideout Tetairoa McMillan, a projected first round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Arizona also has four defensive backs committed to join their roster, including Coleman Patman, the 6-foot-3 corner from Del Valle, TX. He is considered the 85th-best cornerback in the recruiting class according to On3.
The announcement for the first decommit came just days after the Wildcats lost to the highly ranked BYU Cougars for their second straight loss of the season. At the midway point of the year, the team sits at 3-3 and is 1-2 to begin their first season in Big 12 play.
Arizona will look to get back on track this week as they hosts the highly monitored Colorado Buffaloes.
Four of the Wildcats' remaining six games will be at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
Brennan will find it easier to keep his recruiting class together after his first full season at the helm of the Wildcats by producing on the football field and giving prospective players a vision of success.