Four-Star Quarterback Cuts Arizona From His Top Schools List Before Commit Date
Coming off their huge upset victory over Utah this past Saturday, Arizona all of a sudden has a ton of momentum for the rest of their season with only one ranked team currently remaining on their schedule that should help them earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The feeling surrounding this program is much different than two weeks ago when they were dominated by Kansas State on the road and entered their bye with tons of questions about how they would respond.
Head coach Brent Brennan was confident the issues that had plagued them during the early portion of the campaign would be fixed, and the Wildcats' first-year head coach delivered on that promise with an incredible showing from his team over the weekend.
The hope is Arizona can put together a solid season this year to not only give themselves a shot at making the College Football Playoff for the first time, but to also become a real option for top prospects in their recruiting pipeline so they can start building classes necessary to compete on an annual basis.
The Wildcats landed picked up their second commitment of the 2026 cycle late on Friday night before the Utah game, and they had their eyes set on making a splash with four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga.
Arizona previously made his top eight schools list, but unfortunately, he has now shaved his options to three and is no longer considering the Wildcats.
Those the four-star recruit is now considering are Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.
Casuga is ranked as the 14th-best quarterback in the 2026 cycle and the No. 145 overall player per On3's Industry Ranking.
This would have been a huge get for Arizona when it comes to building their class, but they'll have to turn their attention elsewhere.
The Utah native previously was going to announced his commitment on Oct. 8 but has now moved that date back to Oct. 17.