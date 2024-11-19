Highest Graded Arizona Wildcats Players From Huge Win Over Houston Cougars
Not a lot has gone right for the Arizona Wildcats this season, but this past weekend was an exception.
The Wildcats seemed to be firing on all cylinders against the Houston Cougars, and it led to their first win since September.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup and, unsurprisingly, the Arizona players who received the best grades were a mix of members from the offense and defense.
What was surprising is that it was a rare game where neither Noah Fifita nor Tetairoa McMillan ended up near the top, which goes to show just how many players stepped up in this one.
CB Genesis Smith - 87.9
Smith, working mostly out of the slot, had his fingerprints all over this one. He showed up in pretty much every way a coach could ask from a defensive back.
The sophomore provided lockdown coverage all game long. He was targeted twice and only allowed eight yards. The other two targets ended in a pass breakup and an interception.
He also had a nice day against the run, coming up with seven tackles and even causing a loss of yards on two of them. He picked up a fumble and forced a quarterback hurry.
It was easily the best game of Smith's young career, and the Wildcats will be hoping he can build upon this performance.
RB Quali Conley - 80.6
When Conley is on, it seems like the game is always close. His four best outings of the season all ended in wins, while his other solid performances came in narrow losses.
It makes one wonder how this campaign might have gone if the run game was what it was meant to be with both Conley and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the team.
This isn't even one where the offense relied on the senior either.
He rushed the ball just 11 times, but picked up 107 yards and a score. He opens up the offense a bit and the run game should be amplified in future game plans.
SS Dalton Johnson - 77.9
Johnson was another busy defender, picking up four tackles with one going for a loss as well as forcing a fumble. He was targeted twice in coverage and gave up 25 yards.
With the many injury issues plaguing the Arizona secondary this season, having the junior stick around and stay healthy has been massive.
It is a group that needed a leader to step up, and Johnson has answered the call with consistent play.