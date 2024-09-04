Highest Rated Arizona Wildcats Players From Their Dominant Week 1 Victory
The Arizona Wildcats won a 61-39 shootout against the New Mexico Lobos during Week 1 of the college football season.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the first full weekend of action, and the Wildcats players who had the best performances will come as no shock to those who watched the game.
To no surprise, star wideout Tetairoa McMillian was the top-graded player on the team at 94.2. He received the highest grade of any receiver and was one of the highest of anyone in the country.
The receiver racked up 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the game. It was big play after big play for the massive receiver. He's already considered one of the best college football players in the country and is trying to make a name for himself as an NFL draft prospect as well.
Having this type of performance out of the gate went a long way in the eyes of anyone who watched.
McMillan's partner-in-crime, the one throwing him the passes, Noah Fifita wasn't far behind with the second-highest grade on the team at 91.5.
Fifita went 19-of-31 through the air for 422 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Much like star wide out, he's looking to have big year and prove he belongs in the conversation with the other top quarterbacks in the country.
The sophomore made a few big time throws while dealing with pressure being brought down on him, turning in an impressive performance.
Arizona's third-highest graded player was transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt with an 86.0 overall grade.
Croskey-Merritt had 13 rushes for 106 yards and a score. He made the most out of the split-backfield carries that were handed out during the contest.
It was a bit of a revenge game as he was with the Lobos just last season when he ran for 1,190 yards for an absurd 17 touchdowns.
He was one of the two impressive transfers the Wildcats brought in to handle the running game duties this season. It's an area they hoped would be improved compared to last year, with head coach Brent Brennan bringing in a new style of play.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona certainly didn't look how they had hoped they would.
Cornerback Emmanuel Karnley deserves a nod as an honorable mention, though, as he technically had the third-highest grade but only played eight snaps.
In those eight snaps, he was targeted three times and gave up just one catch for one yard.