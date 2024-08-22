Highly-Regarded Arizona Wildcats Receiver Leads Senior Bowl Watch List
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was one of 11 players selected to the Senior Bowl Watch List for the 2025 game, set to be played on Feb. 1.
It’s just the latest honor for the draft-eligible receiver, who is coming off one of the best seasons in program history.
The other 10 Wildcats selected to the watch list were running back Quali Conley, defensive back Tacario Davis, linebacker Justin Flowe, kicker Tyler Loop, defensive lineman Chubba Ma’ae, defensive back Gunner Maldonado, linebacker Jacob Manu, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, defensive lineman Tre Smith and defensive back Treydan Stukes.
McMillan, Savaiinaea, Manu, Davis, Stukes and Maldonado are all returning starters.
McMillan has already earned preseason All-America and All-Big 12 selections after a massive 2023 in which he had 90 receptions, 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns for a Wildcats squad that went 10-3 in its last season in the Pac-12 Conference.
Savaiinaea started all 13 games for the Wildcats and allowed just two sacks. Per Pro Football Focus he had the third-highest run-blocking grade on the team.
Manu was an All-Pac-12 first team selection a year ago as he led the conference in tackles with 116 (45 solo, 71 assists).
Davis earned All-Pac-12 second team honors after he led the conference with 15 pass breakups and 16 passes defended.
Stukes was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection after he finished with 55 total tackles (31 solo, 24 assists) including four tackles for a loss of 17 yards.
Maldonado was a first-year starter in 2023 and he had a career season, as he finished with 81 tackles (57 solo, 24 assists).
Conley transferred in from San Jose State after he rushed for 842 yards for the Spartans a year ago. Flowe had a career-high 44 tackles as a back-up. Loop made 19-of-24 field goals last season with a long of 52 yards. Ma’ae transferred in from UC Davis after a Second-Team All-Big Sky season. Smith was All-Mountain West first team with San Jose State in 2023.
The Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, Ala., each year, is one of the most scouted all-star games once the regular season is concluded. The invitation comes with a place on one of two teams that will be coached by an NFL coaching staff. Every NFL team has scouts in attendance and many general managers also attend the week of practices.
In some cases, a great week at the Senior Bowl can help a draft-eligible player earn a spot in the annual NFL Scouting Combine in February in Indianapolis.