History Could Be Made Friday Night by Arizona Wildcats Superstar
When Jedd Fisch departed Arizona to take the head coaching job at Washington, that was a huge blow to the program that had finally started to build positive momentum after a prolonged stretch of struggles where they were the worst team in the Pac-12 and one of the worst at the FBS level.
As is customary whenever a coach leaves for a new job, the current players enter their names in the transfer portal.
Superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was no exception, instantly becoming one of the best players who could have finished out his collegiate career with a different school ahead of him putting his name into the NFL draft where he presumably will be a top 15 pick.
Fortunately, the Wildcats got great news when he decided to come back to Tucson.
And while this season hasn't gone the way many envisioned with him back at the helm alongside others who opted to return to Arizona, McMillan is on the verge of cementing his legacy as the best wide receiver who has ever played for the program.
In fact, one monster performance on Friday night would do just that.
McMillan is now just 182 receiving yards away from passing Bobby Wade on the all-time list, and while that number might seem too high to reach in a singular game against Houston, he's eclipsed that mark three times in his career and twice already this campaign.
It's a matter of when, not if, McMillan becomes the all-time leader in receiving yards.
Coming into the year when he announced his return, it was predicted he would shatter every wide receiver record in Arizona history.
That might not totally come to fruition, though.
While McMillan will undoubtedly be No. 1 in receiving yards, he's 68 receptions away from the all-time lead in that category and nine touchdowns away from that top spot.
That averages out to 23 receptions and three touchdowns per contest during the final three games of this season for him to break those records.
After the opening matchup of this campaign where McMillan caught 10 balls for 304 yards and four touchdowns, he seemed well on his way to rewriting the record book, but when he didn't get into the end zone until seven games after the first contest of the year, that hurt his chances.
So, Arizona and McMillan will have to settle for him becoming the all-time leader in reception yards, still a massive testament to just how elite he's been during his time in Tucson.
That could occur as soon as Friday night.