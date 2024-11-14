How High Is Arizona Wildcats Star Playmaker Ranked on NFL Draft Big Board?
The Arizona Wildcats have not given their fans much to be excited about during the 2024 college football season.
There was some optimism surrounding the program after winning 10 games last season despite moving to a new conference. The Big 12 was going to be a gauntlet with plenty of solid teams, but the Wildcats were viewed as contenders for the title.
A big reason for that was the presence of quarterback Noah Fifita and star wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan.
They were considered one of the best duos in the nation after some prolific play in 2023. Unfortunately, their production has not been enough to help the team get victories.
Arizona is 3-6, as just becoming bowl eligible at this point is going to be a challenge. Fifita wasn’t as efficient in his first full season as the starter, but McMillan has done everything in his power to help his team.
Through nine games, he has caught 63 passes for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. He is proving to be one of the best playmakers in the country and it should come as no surprise that NFL scouts view him positively.
Over at The Athletic, Dane Brugler shared his updated big board for the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot of focus is on where this year’s quarterback class will fall, but none of them are inside the top five currently of the board.
But, the Wildcats star pass catcher is. McMillan landed at No. 5, behind only wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes, cornerback Will Johnson of the Michigan Wolverines, edge rusher Abdul Carter of the Penn State Nittany Lions and safety Malaki Starks of the Georgia Bulldogs.
“Arizona's 2024 season quickly went sideways, but McMillan has been one of the few bright spots — he was the first FBS player to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this year. A unique athlete at 6-5, he has Gumby-ish body movements with elite tracking and high-pointing skills,” Brugler wrote.
The junior has college eligibility left, but it would be hard to imagine him turning down the 2025 draft. With a chance to be selected in the top 10, there isn’t much of anything left for him to prove at the collegiate level.
No amount of NIL money can match top 10 NFL draft money, which McMillan is trending toward with his stellar production amid an underwhelming season for the Wildcats.