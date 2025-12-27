Three Wildcats to Look Out for in Arizona vs. Colorado

While the Wildcats have already proven they can win games, conference competition raises the stakes and the margin for error. In Arizona’s upcoming matchup, three players stand out as key figures who could determine the outcome against a similar Colorado team.

Mickayla Perdue:

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Mickayla Perdue has firmly established herself as Arizona’s most reliable scoring option. Entering the game, Perdue leads the team at 17.8 points per game, consistently providing offense regardless of opponent or game flow. She is Arizona’s primary shot creator, capable of scoring off the dribble, attacking the rim, and drawing fouls in key moments.

What makes Perdue especially important is her ability to score when the offense stagnates. In Big 12 play, defenses are more physical and structured, which often leads to lower-scoring, grind-it-out games. Perdue’s ability to create her own shot late in the shot clock gives Arizona a safety valve when sets break down. If she finds an early rhythm, it forces opposing defenses to collapse, opening opportunities for teammates.

Noelani Cornfield:

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

While Perdue fills the stat sheet with points, Noelani Cornfield is the player who makes Arizona’s offense function. Averaging around 14 points per game while leading the team in assists, Cornfield controls tempo and ensures the Wildcats play with pace and purpose.

Cornfield’s vision and decision-making are critical against disciplined Big 12 defenses. When she limits turnovers and consistently creates quality looks for others, Arizona becomes much harder to guard.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

She also impacts the game defensively, using her anticipation to generate steals and transition chances. An area where Arizona can gain easy points. Her leadership at the point guard position will be crucial in close games where execution matters more than raw talent.

Daniah Trammell:

Winton Woods forward Daniah Trammell (33) battles St. Ursula's Liz Thurnau (0) for a rebound during their win on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s third player to watch is Daniah Trammell, who has emerged as a dependable secondary scorer at around 11.8 points per game. Trammell’s versatility allows her to score in multiple ways cutting to the basket, finishing in transition, and capitalizing when defenses focus too heavily on Perdue and Cornfield.

In conference play, depth often separates good teams from great ones. Trammell’s ability to consistently provide double-digit scoring takes pressure off Arizona’s top two options and prevents opponents from loading up defensively. If she can remain aggressive and efficient, Arizona’s offense becomes significantly more balanced and unpredictable.

Why These Three Matter

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona’s success moving forward will depend on more than just talent it will depend on consistency and execution. Perdue’s scoring, Cornfield’s playmaking, and Trammell’s complementary offense form the backbone of the Wildcats’ attack. When all three are producing, Arizona has shown it can compete with anyone with the right depth.

As the Wildcats look to improve on their 9–3 start, these three players will be at the center of every scouting report and likely, the final result.

