Legendary Arizona Quarterback Nick Foles Announces His Retirement
As the Arizona Wildcats head into this upcoming season, they are officially putting their era of playing in the Pac-12, formerly the Pac-10, behind them after joining the conference in 1978.
They depart for the Big 12 having only won a conference title on the football field once back in 1993 when they shared that designation with UCLA and USC.
While there were some low moments in their history of playing in this confernece, there were also plenty of bright spots.
Perhaps the most memorable was from 2008-11 when Nick Foles was part of this program.
After transferring in from Michigan State, he had to sit out the 2008 season. Still, powered by quarterback Willie Tuitama and running back Nic Grigsby, they were able to post their first winning year in a decade.
When Foles took over the following year, the rest was history.
He became a star for the Wildcats, turning into the most prolific passer to ever play for Arizona. His tenure got him drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles, starting his 11-year NFL career that saw him etch his name in the history books.
But now, Foles has decided to officially retire from football.
Most football fans will remember him for winning Super Bowl MVP in 2017 with the Eagles after he was the backup quarterback and had to step in when their starter Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL late in the year.
Foles then became a Philadelphia legend during his second stint with the franchise, leading them through the playoffs on their way to winning the franchise's first ever Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Before that, though, he had already cemented his legacy in Arizona's history.
He finished his collegiate career with 10,011 yards and 67 touchdowns, both ranking No. 1 on the program's all-time list. He also threw for the most yards in a single season by any Wildcats player, tallying 4,334 in 2011.
Foles has stayed involved with the program, recently visiting to see how things are progressing under new head coach Brent Brennan.
It was a fantastic football career for the Arizona legend, as he officially puts his playing days behind him.