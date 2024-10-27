More Head-Scratching Comments Made by Arizona's Head Coach After Latest Loss
Arizona has now lost four games in a row after their most recent defeat against West Virginia on Saturday, sinking their record to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
This has not been the campaign many fans and pundits envisioned when Tetairoa McMillan and other star players on this roster announced they were returning to Tucson despite previous head coach Jedd Fisch taking a job with Washington.
A preseason top 25 team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, they have been one of the biggest disappointments of the year as it appears they might not make a bowl game, let alone compete for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff spot.
Anyone can see the Wildcats have failed to have a good season, well anyone except new head coach Brent Brennan apparently.
"The hard part is that we're always measured by wins and losses, but I think when I look at how this team comes to work every day, like how we practice, how much they give to each other, I still believe in this team and they still believe in each other," he said per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
While that sounds nice, the reality is teams and coaches are measured on wins and losses, and so far, the Brennan era in Arizona has gotten off to a terrible start.
He continues to say all the right things, but at a certain point, words need to turn into actions.
"I think we have lots of work to do, and I think we have a chance to have a good football team. We just can't prove it yet and that's the hardest pill to swallow," he added.
Well, when is that time going to come?
The Wildcats have had chances to prove they are a good football team coming off their upset win against Utah, but they turned around and dropped a winnable game against Texas Tech at home, were embarrassed by BYU and Colorado, and now just finished the month of October winless.
Actions speak louder than words, and right now, the only thing Brennan is pedaling are well thought out statements at the podium.
For Arizona to become bowl eligible, they will have to win three out of their four final games.
"For me, that's the real story for the football team is, how do we move forward together, and are we willing to put in the effort and the time and the attention of detail that's necessary to fix the problems we've had and get ourselves on track," Brennan continued.
That certainly will be determined by the final stretch of this season.