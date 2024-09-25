Noah Fifita Shows Accountability for Arizona's Offensive Struggles
Arizona's offense hasn't performed to the level it was expected to entering the season.
With head coach Brent Brennan in his first year with the program, struggling early doesn't come as much of a surprise.
However, Arizona offered an elite offense in 2023, and with the players in place to do so again during this campaign, there were reasons to believe things would be similar.
That hasn't been the case just yet, but only three games in, there's plenty of time for that to change.
It all starts at the top. If Arizona is going to be the team they hoped to be, quarterback Noah Fifita and the other stars have to be at their best.
The California native hasn't played poorly, but outside of their win against New Mexico, he's thrown just one touchdown and two interceptions.
Not all of that is on him, as the offensive line has struggled because of injuries, however, it's his job as the leader of the Wildcats to figure out what's going on and play better.
He understands that, too, simply saying he takes all of the blame for their lackluster start offensively.
"I'll take the blame for the offensive struggles the last two weeks," Fifita said, according to Brian J. Pedersen of SB Nation. "The bye week was really good for us to focus on ourselves. Still prepare for Utah, but really focus on ourselves."
Offensive coordinator Dino Babers added his thoughts on the offense, suggesting the players are pressing a bit.
"I think the biggest thing with guys that spend so much time, and they're so laser-focused as he is, I like to use the term 'try less hard,'" Babers said. "Just relax. Come off the tee, I'm sure the ball is going to go long and straight."
Whatever the issue may be, it's something that Babers will be tasked with fixing.
With Big 12 play starting on Saturday, Arizona can't afford to continue having these showings.
If they do, there's a chance they'll get blown out when facing Utah who has one of the best defenses in the country. Not scoring points would be a recipe for disaster in this contest.
While there was always going to be a learning curve, it can't last much longer.
The Wildcats, now unranked, will play undefeated Utah who is the No. 10 team in the nation after beating Oklahoma State on the road last weekend.