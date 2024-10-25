Pittsburgh Steelers Linked to Arizona Wildcats Star in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has constantly been projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he has started falling of late in some mock drafts.
McMillan and Arizona have not lived up to their early-season hype. Through seven games, they hold a 3-4 record and have not looked good in the process.
Despite the team falling aggressively, McMillan has continued to put up solid production. So far this season, he has caught 47 passes for 780 yards and four touchdowns. He's still a first-round pick at this point in time, but his draft stock has fallen.
The 33rd Team recently put out their new mock draft, where they reflect his falling draft stock.
In that mock draft, they had McMillan sliding all the way down to the No. 22 overall pick. They had the Pittsburgh Steelers happily picking up a massive steal by taking him with that selection.
"McMillan is listed at 6-foot-5 and has the best ball skills I’ve ever seen for a wide receiver prospect. He has magnetic hands, unreal focus in tight windows, and routinely comes down with high-difficulty contested/acrobatic catches."
It has been widely known that the Steelers would like to pick up another wide receiver alongside George Pickens. They tried to acquire Brandon Aiyuk and have been mentioned in trade rumors for the top wide receivers on the trade market.
Should they be unable to acquire another wide receiver before the trade deadline, pursuing one in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft would make a ton of sense.
Seeing McMillan fall to the later stage of the first round would be a major surprise. He's arguably the best wide receiver in the draft class.
There are clearly some areas that need to improve. He's not a super-fast wide receiver, which could cause some concerns about his ability to create separation in the NFL. However, his production speaks for itself.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how McMillan finishes out the 2024 season. The team success around him should not impact his draft outlook.
If he were to land with Pittsburgh, McMillan would be an instant starter. The Steelers would be a great landing spot for him, although he would not be pleased with such an aggressive draft slide.