Renowned Analyst Names Arizona Star WR Top 10 NFL Prospect
Tetairoa McMillan had lofty expectations entering the campaign and lived up to the hype in Week 1 with a monster performance. Arizona's star wide receiver is already breaking records, finishing with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico in the Wildcats opener.
With a contest against Northern Arizona on Saturday, don't be surprised if McMillan does something similar. While, hopefully, he won't have to play much in the second half, he can put up a 200-yard half on six catches in any game.
He's that good.
McMillan and Arizona will have a tough Week 3 contest against Kansas State, so keeping him healthy for that game is the biggest priority in Week 2.
Games against programs like Kansas State make it even more exciting to watch McMillan, the top wide receiver in college football. If he plays how he has in the past during Big 12 play, the Hawaii native will only raise his draft stock.
He's already viewed as a guaranteed first-round pick, and some believe he'll be called within the top 10 picks. That includes Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, who named McMillan the No. 10 prospect on his update big board.
"McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who can be a mismatch for smaller corners. And his great size, body control, concentration and hands help him consistently win in contested-catch situations. He can snatch the ball and make it look easy. And while McMillan plays with more physicality than speed, he generates late separation to get open. He set a school record with 304 receiving yards in Week 1 against New Mexico and also tied Arizona's TD reception record with four. It's a great start for a player I'm excited to watch over the rest of the season."
McMillan was the only true wide receiver named in the top 10. Colorado's Travis Hunter, who plays receiver and cornerback, came in at No. 1.
Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball makes him an intriguing prospect, but evaluators are still questioning where he fits best in the NFL. In terms of a Hunter being strictly a receiver, McMillan may have the edge on him due to his size.
Nonetheless, it goes to show how highly regarded Arizona's best player is. There's plenty of time for him to show NFL scouts why he's the best receiver in the country, which could put him in top five talks ahead of the draft.