Arizona's Star Wide Receiver Aiming to Shatter Every Record in Program History
Coming into the year, everyone thought that Arizona's superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was in for a huge season based on Noah Fifita being the starter for this entire campaign, and the fact he is just that much better than anyone he lines up against.
He didn't disappoint in the opener.
Against New Mexico, McMillan broke the single-game record for receiving yards in a game (304), tied the program record for most touchdown receptions in a game (four), and already put himself into Big 12 history by becoming the fourth wide receiver to ever go over 300 yards in one game.
It was truly impressive, putting himself directly into the Heisman Trophy conversation and cementing himself as a future first round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
However, McMillan isn't content with what he did in Week 1.
In a conversation with Bobby Wade per Arizona Desert Swarm, the superstar wide receiver stated a blunt goal about what he's looking to accomplish with the Wildcats this year on a personal level.
"Break every Arizona receiving record there is," he said.
That certainly is a possibility after last Saturday and heading into this matchup against FCS-level Northern Arizona.
McMillan currently sits seventh on the list of most receiving yards in Arizona football history with 2,408. He trails Bobby Wade by 943 yards, something that is more than reachable considering the volume of targets he's set to get this year.
He also is chasing the single-season record of 1,422 that Dennis Northcutt accomplished back in 1999, something he was just 21 yards shy of breaking last year.
When it comes to career touchdown receptions, McMillan has a bit of work to do.
The junior is sitting sixth on the all-time list, needing 11 more to overtake Junor Criner's mark of 32 he achieved from 2008-11.
The single-season mark is certainly reachable for McMillan.
He's chasing the 13 touchdown grabs that his friend Jacob Cowing had last year, only needing 10 more over his next 11 games to achieve this feat.
McMillan clearly has the potential to accomplish the lofty goals he's set for himself, unquestionably locked in on making his mark in this program before he likely turns his attention to the professional ranks after this season.
His success on the field will also drive Arizona towards achieving their team goals of competing for a Big 12 championship during their first year in the conference and putting themselves in a position to compete in their first ever College Football Playoff.