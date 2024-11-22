Standout Arizona Wildcats Golfer Announces He's Turning Pro
Arizona enjoyed a good stretch of play on the golf course.
They finished first at the Windon Memorial Classic in late-September before heading over to Scotland in mid-October where they won the first two days of the St. Andrews Links Collegiate under the stroke play format.
They followed that up with a loss in match play, but it was still a good showing for the Wildcats.
Arizona won't be back on the course in a competitive format until the new year, participating in the three-day Southwestern Invitational event in Thousand Oaks, California.
But, when they return, they'll be without one of their standouts, Tiger Christensen, after he announced he is turning professional.
The Hamburg, Germany native came to Tucson as a sophomore after he competed for the storied Oklahoma State Cowboys as a freshman.
Christensen immediately became a star for the Wildcats, finishing inside the top 10 in three out of his first four tournaments, helping the program win their first Arizona NIT event since 2003.
The rising star really burst onto the national scene his junior year when he was named the Pac-12 Golfer of the Week twice, set the program record for lowest score over 54 holes by shooting 19-under par, and became first Arizona golfer since Brad Reeves in 2021 to win multiple tournaments in a season.
Because of that, he was able to participate in the DP World Tour Qualifying School.
Christensen reached the final stage and placed 58th, coming short of the top 20 placement he needed that would have given him his PGA Tour card, however, his performance was enough to give him an opportunity to start his professional journey in Europe.
Like he shared in his announcement, he is taking that opportunity.
This is a tough loss for Arizona when it comes to their chances of potentially competing for a national championship when play resumes, but it's a testament to how well Christensen was developed during his time in Tucson that he can turn professional at this stage of his career.