Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected To Land Arizona Star
The Arizona Wildcats are a major college football sleeper this season. They are loaded with star talent on offense, especially with quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Speaking of McMillan, the Arizona star went off in Week 1 against New Mexico.
When everything was said and done, McMillan ended up catching 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He's already been rising up draft boards and viewed as a likely top wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft. That first game improved those chances even more.
CBS Sports recently released a new 2025 NFL mock draft. In that mock draft, they had McMillan being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 11 overall pick.
He was the third wide receiver selected in that mock draft, with Luther Burden III and Travis Hunter being the first two.
"McMillan went bananas in Arizona's opener with over 300 yards and four touchdowns. While he's not a sudden, Calvin Johnson type athlete, he's a large, intimidating presence on the boundary and is well on his way to another enormous season."
Heading to the Buccaneers would be a great fit for McMillan. He would join a high-profile offense led by Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. McMillan's big-play ability would fit nicely in Tampa Bay.
Last season with the Wildcats, McMillan showcased the star talent that he clearly has again this season. He ended up catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season looks like for McMillan. He dominated New Mexico, but there are a lot of tougher games coming up on the schedule.
No one should expect the same kind of production that he put up in Week 1, but if he can continue putting up strong performances week in and week out, he'll easily be a top-15 pick.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL draft is a long ways off. No one knows what the draft order will look like or how players will finish out the college season. However, things are looking very good for McMillan.
Expect to see him continue living up to the hype that has been set for him. Arizona will lean heavily on him and there's no reason to think that he won't continue producing.