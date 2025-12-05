Saints vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Tampa Bay Cover?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back in the win column on Sunday with a victory over the Cardinals to end their three-game skid, while the New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game following a road win in Carolina.
The Bucs won the first meeting 23-3, and it could be another beatdown on Sunday.
The oddsmakers have the Buccaneers as big home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +8.5 (-112)
- Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +340
- Buccaneers: -440
Total
- 42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, with the total coming down by a point.
Can the Bucs cover as big favorites at home?
Saints vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Saints vs. Buccaneers betting preview:
The Bucs have struggled mightily in recent weeks, but their one impressive performance was against the Saints. They won 23-2 in New Orleans as -4 favorites, but covering -8.5 at home might be a bit much to ask for.
Rather than risking that, I'm looking to the under in this contest. The Saints haven't scored more than 17 points in their last six games, and the Bucs' offense has slowed down as well.
Pick: Under 42.5 (-102)
The Saints have won two games this season: vs. the Giants and at the Panthers. Crazy things have happened in recent weeks, but I’m not so sure that New Orleans can take down the Bucs in Tampa Bay.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Saints 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
