Brian Schottenheimer Addresses George Pickens’ Pointed Response to Richard Sherman
The story of the Cowboys’ 44–30 loss to the Lions Thursday could’ve ended with the final horn—but Dallas wide receiver George Pickens had other ideas.
After receiving harsh criticism from ex-All-Pro defensive back-turned-pundit Richard Sherman for what the analyst saw as an “uninterested” performance Thursday, Pickens fired back on social media.
“This is a team game... I’m not the only one on the team. stop becoming a analyst and talking about one player when he playing a teams game,” Pickens wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story. He later added that Sherman “AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM,” referencing the Seahawks' legendary early-2010s secondary.
On Friday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated that he would address the posts with Pickens, adding he didn’t see the lack of effort Sherman seemed to find.
“I’m aware of what was supposedly put out there,” Schottenheimer said. “I’ve not talked to him yet. I understand it’s been taken down but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again this is unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession... I have not spoken to him, but I will.”
Pickens, 24, is enjoying a career year; his 1,179 yards rank second in the NFL.
As for Sherman, he appeared to shrug off Pickens’s words.
“Kid hasn’t done enough to merit a response from me,” Sherman wrote. “I was working on my 3rd consecutive 1st team All pro and 2nd (Super Bowl) appearance at the same point in my career.”