Three Arizona Standouts Against Bellarmine

The blowout victory not only highlighted Arizona’s depth but also provided several standout individual performances that showed important signs of growth headed towards conference play. Here’s a closer look at the top three Wildcats from the game and how they powered the win.

1. Tanyuel Welch — Team Leader With a Big Night (18 Points)

Memphis' Tanyuel Welch (11) jumps up for a rebound during the game between East Carolina University and the University of Memphis at Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 1, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard Tanyuel Welch led all scorers for Arizona with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting a highly efficient performance that helped set the tone early and keep the Wildcats well ahead of Bellarmine throughout. Welch also knocked down 4-of-4 free throws, showing composure at the line, and contributed six rebounds and three assists while playing 24 minutes.

Impressively, she did all of this with just one turnover and one foul, illustrating her control and decision-making in a high-tempo game. Welch’s scoring came at all levels; attacking the rim, knocking down mid-range looks, and finishing in transition and her all-around playmaking and rebounding added yet another layer to a complete offensive night.

2. Noelani Cornfield — Playmaker and Versatile Contributor

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Senior point guard Noelani Cornfield had another impactful outing in the win over Bellarmine. Cornfield recorded 15 points, dished out eight assists, grabbed two rebounds, and added five steals in just 25 minutes of action. Her stat line shows how she orchestrated the Wildcats’ offense while also creating havoc defensively.

Cornfield’s ability to distribute the ball was on full display as Arizona finished with 24 assists on 44 made field goals, a testament to their ball movement and unselfish play. Her high assist total helped keep the offense flowing and ensured that multiple Wildcats got open, high-percentage shots throughout the afternoon. Her defensive energy also led to easy transition opportunities, further fueling Arizona’s balanced scoring output.

3. Achol Magot — Efficient Frontcourt Scorer Off the Bench

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) blocks the ball as Texas Tech Lady Raiders center Achol Magot (10) attempts to shoot during the first quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Center Achol Magot delivered a career-high 10 points off the bench in just 14 minutes, going 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Her efficient scoring and physical presence inside helped complement Arizona’s guard play and gave the Wildcats consistent production inside the paint. Magot also contributed five rebounds and one assist while battling through foul trouble, showing a strong impact in limited minutes.

Her ability to score efficiently around the basket and contribute on the glass was an important part of Arizona’s depth, showing through. In a game where Arizona had six double-digit scorers, Magot’s contribution sealed her place as one of the night’s top performers.