Where Does Arizona Rank Among Big 12 Teams in 2025 Recruiting Class?
With Brent Brennan taking over as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, something that will need to be monitored going forward is how they are doing on the recruiting trail.
Moving into a Power 4 conference since departing San Jose State is a big step up for Brennan and his staff. While he might be able to outscheme teams on gameday, it will be imperative for him to stack highly-rated recruiting classes to ensure they have enough talent to compete in the Big 12 on a yearly basis.
2026 will be the first full cycle for this new regime after the change in leadership was announced on January 16, but they still have the opportunity to get some of their own targets committed in the class of 2025, while holding onto those who previous head coach Jedd Fisch landed.
All things considered, Arizona has been able to put together a good group.
Right now, they have commitments from 20 players and still have the chance to put the finishing touches on this cycle before national signing day in February 2025.
But where do the Wildcats currently rank compared to other teams in the Big 12?
Per On3's Rankings, this is how everything stacks up.
1. UCF
2. TCU
3. Baylor
4. Texas Tech
5. Arizona State
6. Oklahoma State
7. West Virginia
8. Houston
9. Utah
10. ARIZONA
11. Kansas State
12. Cincinnati
13. Iowa State
14. Kansas
15. BYU
16. Colorado
As can be deciphered, they are in the bottom half of the conference in the 2025 cycle, but again, considering there was a head coaching change, that's not a bad start to the Brennan era.
All 20 of their current commitments have an industry rating of three-stars.
Their highest-ranked recruit is 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of Texas, Terry Shelton, followed by California tight end Kellan Ford.
Based on who Arizona has landed, it's clear they are targeting offensive players as 13 of their commits are on that side of the ball, including five wide receivers and two quarterbacks. On the defensive end, five of the seven are cornerbacks.
Right now, this should be considered a solid showing for Brennan and his staff.
Getting 20 three-star athletes into the program when they had to build relationships with many prospects late in the process is a good sign.
How they build upon this into the 2026 class and beyond will be seen, but they have to increase their recruiting profile if they want to be perennial contenders in the conference and on the national stage.