Wildcats Defense Must Adjust as WVU Makes Quarterback Change Due to Injury
The Arizona Wildcats will have to shift their game plan this week defensively.
It was reported on Saturday morning by ESPN’s College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel that West Virginia Mountaineers starting quarterback Garrett Greene is “doubtful” in the contest.
Greene was removed from the game last week when West Virginia lost to Kansas State with an upper-body injury. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, the quarterback does not appear to be ready for Saturday’s game at Arizona Stadium.
The Tallahassee, Florida native has thrown for over 4400 yards in his collegiate career and thrown for 30 touchdowns.
The team is expected to use Nicco Marchol, its backup quarterback, on the depth chart.
A sophomore from Chandler, Arizona, will likely get the start against the Wildcats. Although he has appeared in 16 career games for West Virginia, it will only be his second time starting a game.
It was also reported that left tackle Wyatt Milum is also listed as doubtful for Saturday’s kickoff.
Milum is one of the top offensive linemen in college football and will easily be missed when protecting the new signal collar for the Mountaineers a senior out of Kenova, West Virginia, was recently named a midseason All-American.
The Wildcats' defense has struggled this season. They began the season with a disappointing 3-4 record. The team is looking to snap a three-game losing streak, including a 34-7 loss last week to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Defensive coordinator Duane Akina recently discussed the need to salvage their season, one that had such high expectations entering it. They will need to finish the season with a winning record if they hope to return to a bowl game for the second straight season.
The Arizona defense will have to regroup and look to do so with another one of their leaders sidelined as star linebacker Jacob Manu was reported to be out for the rest of the season after being announced by Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan on Monday.
The game could be a ‘knockout’ punch for either team, as both enter the contest with a 3-4 record, with a tough conference schedule still ahead.
The kickoff against West Virginia is set for 7 pm ET on FS1. A win will move Arizona back to .500 on the season and 2-3 in the Big 12 conference.