No. 2 Arizona Handles Business Against Norfolk State at Home
Saturday had the makings of one of those games where a team like No. 2 Arizona (7-0) could’ve been sluggish and found itself in a tight game against Norfolk State late into the second half and in danger of being upset.
Although there were moments early on where the WIldcats did look a little sluggish and found themselves in a 32-28 game with just over four minutes left in the first half. However, from that point on it was all Arizona as it crushed to a 98-61 win over the Spartans.
Coming into the game, it was clear the Wildcats had the size advantage in the low-post and could work that strength all-day-long. Arizona managed to score 58 points in the paint while outrebounding Norfolk State 44-27, which led to 13 second-chance points.
Leading the way in the paint was center Motiejus Krivas, who scored a team-high 20 points while going 7 of 8 from the field. Plus, Krivas managed to collect nine rebounds and blocked two shots to defend the post.
The 20 points ties a career-high for Krivas, who has been working hard to fully get back to normal after suffering a season-ending injury the previous year.
Meanwhile, freshman Koa Peat recorded 16 points while going 6 of 12 and managed to collect four rebounds along the way.
Off the bench, Arizona saw Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Dwayne Aristode combine for 32 points while shooting 10 of 19 from the field. As a whole, the Wildcats’ bench scored 38 points compared to 23 points from the Spartans’ bench.
One Wildcat didn’t finish the game in freshman Ivan Kharchenkov, who appeared to twist his ankle in the first half.
Kharchenkov didn’t return to the bench even after being listed as questionable to return and at this point the injury is unknown.
Overall, Arizona shot 56% from the field and knocked down two 3-point shots while turning the ball over to 19 for the game.
Arizona’s defense tightened up after the sluggish start to the game and held Norfolk State to 42% from the field and forced the Spartans into nine turnovers. The turnovers led to 23 fastbreak points on the other end for Arizona.
In the last game against Denver, Arizona’s freshmen scored 72 points and were the bulk of the offensive attack for Tommy Lloyd.
Against Norfolk State, the freshmen scored 38 points with Peat leading the way with his 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field.
Arizona will stay at home with a matchup against No. 21 Auburn on Saturday with the game scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN.
