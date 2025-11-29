No. 25 Arizona vs. No. 20 ASU Live Thread
Tempe, AZ. -- Arizona concludes the regular season against Arizona State in the annual Territorial Cup Friday night.
Both teams enter Friday's game with some momentum as each team is looking to pick up their ninth win on the season.
Arizona was able to send off its seniors in their final home game last week over Baylor on a high note and they'll look to do the same Friday night in their final Territorial Cup game against the Sun Devils.
The Wildcats were a big favorite two years ago and won 59-23. Arizona State was a big favorite last season and won 49-7. This year's game is projected to be a lot tighter and more competitive.
Arizona State will be led by quarterback Jeff Sims behind center with Sam Leavitt out for the season. As a unit, the Sun Devils rank No. 5 in the Big 12 in total offense (417.5 YPG), but bottom-five in scoring offense (26.3 PPG) on the year.
"Obviously, they're one of the best teams in the conference," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said of the Sun Devils. "You see how effectively they're running football right now, how much they've changed with the quarterback, and just what that is, and what that's become, finding ways to win football games, finding ways to run the hell out of the football."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MST) and will be aired on Fox.
