Arizona vs. Colorado: Final Prediction and Key Factors
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
However, the Wildcats have gone 1-3 in their last four games with losses to Iowa State, BYU and Houston on the road. Plus, Arizona has lost five-straight road games dating back to the previous season.
Arizona (4-3, 1-3) was able to get things going early by striking quickly as quarterback Noah Fifita hit receiver Tre Spivey for a 70-yard touchdown pass, which seemed to set the tone early for the offense.
Despite the fast start, Arizona found itself trailing 21-14 to Houston (6-1-,3-1) at the half thanks to defensive struggles in the second quarter. And once again, the Wildcats lost the middle eight of the game, which resulted in a Cougars 31-28 win over the Wildcats.
Similarly to the BYU game, Arizona’s defense struggled against the run as Houston quarterback Conner Weigman sliced and diced the middle of the defense by racking 98 yards on 14 carries. Meanwhile as a team, the Cougars rushed for 232 yards for the game.
The rushing attack for Houston really opened things up in the secondary against Arizona as the Cougars totaled 164 yards through the air and racked up three passing touchdowns.
Just two weeks ago, the Wildcats’ defense hadn’t given up a passing touchdown all season. Now, Arizona has allowed four in two games.
Near the start of the fourth quarter, Arizona was able to cut into the lead with a rushing score from Spivey, which sparked the offense.
After getting a key stop with a missed 48-yard field goal by Houston, Arizona’s offense methodically moved the ball down field and tied the game up on a rushing touchdown from running back Kedrick Reescano.
Although the Wildcats battled back in the fourth quarter to tie the game, Houston got the ball back with under five minutes left and relied on its running game to set up the game-winning 41-yard field goal against Arizona.
Now after the bye-week, Arizona will be hitting the road again to face off against Colorado (3-5, 1-4), which is coming off an embarrassing 43-0 loss against Utah from this past weekend.
To get you read for the game, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our game pick for the Arizona-Colorado game.
Game Prediction
- Arizona: 31
- Colorado: 17
Reason
It is hard to overlook that the two losses Arizona has suffered have come against BYU and Houston, which has a combined record of 15-1 and Colorado is coming off a beating against Utah where the Utes won 43-0 over the Buffs.
However, I think this game will be won in the trenches and this looks like the perfect match up for Arizona to flex its muscles on the ground and let running back Kedrick Reescano go to work against a poor Colorado defense.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on our game pick for the Arizona-Colorado showdown. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.