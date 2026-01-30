Returners, Portal Newcomers, Outlook for Arizona Defensive Backs

Arizona's football program experienced a rebirth in 2025, finishing with at least nine wins for just the second time since 2015 and just outside the AP's final Top 25 poll.



A major part of that was the defense, which ranked 21st in points allowed and was led by a talented and experienced secondary. However, as the team prepares for 2026, it will have to replenish its defensive backfield, with several key contributors from last season taking their careers to the pros.



PICKED OFF BY ARIZONA@ArizonaFBall's defense does it again pic.twitter.com/XWudI9vkrQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

The Losses



Arizona's losses in the secondary include three of the team's top five tacklers from 2025 (Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, and Treydan Stukes) plus Ayden Garnes and Michael Dansby The first three were all All-Big 12 selections for their play on the field, and the departing group totaled 288 tackles, 39 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, and two sacks for the Wildcats last season. Johnson, Smith, and Stukes are all expected to be Day 2 or Day 3 NFL Draft picks and were selected for the East-West Shrine Game and/or Senior Bowl.



There were also five players who decided to depart from the Arizona program in the transfer portal. However, it does leave a surprisingly deep group remaining in Tucson.



Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Returners



Ten defensive backs from last year's defense are slated to return to Arizona in 2026, accounting for five of its 22 interceptions. That may sound like there's much too replace, but there are a couple experienced players upon whom the defense can lean.



The first is All-Big 12 cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who made 23 tackles and tied for the team lead with four interceptions and earned honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Texas -- his third school in three years. The continuity should be good for him and the Arizona defense.



Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Junior Gavin Hunter also returns after seeing his role increase steadily each season and may be in line to take over a spot more permanently. The rest of the returning group has little experience beyond high school, so some new players (likely for the transfer portal) may take the remaining openings.



The Additions



Arizona added a strong group of seven defensive backs through the transfer portal, and several can help during the 20206 season. Former Oregon four-star recruit Daylen Austin highlights the group and figures to be a big addition. Malcolm Hartzog has shown flashes of greatness when healthy. UConn transfer Lee Molette III is the most experienced FBS defensive back entering the fold. Safety Cam Chapa has eight interceptions over the last two seasons, and Zuri Watson and Tyrese Boss stood out for Howard and Wyoming.



Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It might be difficult for freshmen to see the field with all the returning experience, but there are four defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting class -- safeties Hannibal Navies and Hamisi Juma and cornerbacks Xaier Hiler and Brandon Holmes.



Overall, the Arizona Wildcats see some massive departures from their 2025 secondary, but the cupboard isn't bare. They know what they have in Jay'Vion Cole, and they're hoping Hunter, the other young players returning, and the new transfer additions can make an impact so that the defense builds on a great performance.