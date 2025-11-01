Breaking Down the Top Arizona Basketball Players
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.
We are inching closer to the start of the college basketball season with Arizona tipping off its schedule against defending national champions in the Florida Gators in Las Vegas three days from now.
However, before the Wildcats take on Florida in Vegas, Arizona has wrapped up its final exhibition games facing off against Embry-Riddle where the Wildcats were able to walk away with a dominating 133-42 win.
The Wildcats have gone 2-0 during the exhibition part of their season with an impressive 81-68 game over Saint Marys and now a dominating win over Embry-Riddle.
Now with the two exhibition games in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our top three players entering the 2025-26 season.
Top Three Players
Tobe Awaka
One of the best rebounding big men in the nation plays for Arizona in forward Tobe Awak, who was a double-double machine in his first season with the program. Although his offensive game was limited at Tennessee, Awaka has become more of an offensive threat under Lloyd.
When looking at the potential starting lineup for the season, Awaka is a must at the center position for the Wildcats with the toughness and edge he brings to the court.
Plus, when looking at who might be one of the better defensive players on the roster, Awaka has the chance to be just that for the Wildcats.
Brayden Burries
A lot of talk has been surrounding freshman forward Koa Peat and deservingly so. However guard Bryaden Burries has been getting overlooked nationally in comparison to Peat, yet both were five-star recruits.
Burries was able to show off his scoring ability in both games and looks like he could be the Wildcats No. 1 scoring option. Although he has a lot of developing to do, it is realistic to think that he could be one of the top NBA Draft picks following his freshman season.
Jaden Bradley
Entering his third season with the program, point guard Jaden Bradley will have a larger role as the main ball handler with Caleb Love graduating. Bradley will be key in getting the Wildcats’ offense in the right sets and putting guys in position to succeed.
Although he was left off the All-Conference Preseason Team, Bradley will be one of the better point guards in the Big 12 this season and had an impressive 3.7 apg rate while turning the ball over 1.8 times per game.
